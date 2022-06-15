Soup to raise money for LGBT Ireland in light of 'anti-queer attacks'

For the month that's in it.

With Dublin Pride Festival fast approaching, restaurants and bars have been busy finding ways to celebrate. While some are hosting events, others focus on fundraising, or raising awareness. The Soup restaurants (Soup ramen in Dún Laoghaire and Soup 2 in Smithfield) are veering for the latter approach in light of recent hate crimes and anti-queer attacks in Dublin, aiming to raise money for LGBT Ireland.

They took to Instagram to share why they're hoping to fundraise in these last two weeks of June.

"At Soup, we're celebrating pride this month. Unfortunately, we're hearing of more and more anti-queer attacks taking place on the streets of Dublin with our own colleagues and customers falling victim also.

LGBT Ireland and PJ Kirby are currently raising funds for a key support worker to assist in the area of helping those affected by hate crime.

For the next two weeks there will be a voluntary one euro a head added to group bills to help raise funds for this worthy cause."

Customers can choose to give more if they so wish. This will be optional in both of their restaurants. Soup have also provided a Go Fund Me link for people to donate to LGBT Ireland as well; you can do so HERE.

So if you're looking to eat out in these next two weeks, why not opt for either Soup or Soup 2? Aside from this fantastic initiative, they do some whopper food and cocktails.

Header image via Instagram/soup.two

