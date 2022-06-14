Here's where you can try the viral Jen Aniston salad in Dublin

The *alleged salad she ate everyday on the set of FRIENDS.

Okay, so we know there's been a bit of back and forth about if Jen Aniston actually did eat this salad every day on FRIENDS. But whether she actually did or not is kind of beyond the point now. The salad has gone viral, with everyone from Instagrammers to TikTokers giving it a go, and seemingly loving it. Hell, it's even on my to try list now.

If you want to know what all the fuss is about, but aren't bothered making the Jen Aniston salad yourself (I don't know what it is about making a salad that feels so tedious) then you've got to head to Riggers D8 in Inchicore, where they're now preparing the famous salad bowl in Dublin.

So what exactly comes in the Jen Aniston salad? Chickpeas, onion, pepper, cucumber, sun dried tomato, mint, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, feta, and some bulgur wheat. This bad boy is currently just a weekly special at Riggers, so make sure you slot in some time this week to try it out. Contrary to Bart Simpson's theory, maybe you do make FRIENDS with salad (seriously mixing up references here, but I'm sure you'll forgive me for that).

We may not be able to achieve the Rachel hairdo, but we sure as hell can eat the (alleged) Jen Aniston salad in Dublin.

Riggers opens 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/riggers.d8

