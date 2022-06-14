Network café launches All Good Wine Bar this Friday

The most notionsy natural wine bar in Dublin.

After months of preparation, All Good Wine Bar is nearly ready to hit the Dublin scene. Hosted by Network Café on Aungier Street, the natural wine bar will officially launch on Friday the 17th June. Self declared as Dublin's most notionsy wine bar, we naturally cannot wait to stop by.

While the full menu doesn't hit until July, from Friday there will be some small plates to go along with your wine of choice. Plus the few photos on the All Good Wine Bar Instagram show Network Café completely transformed, with a disco theme going. The UV lights as well as the disco balls are sure to get you into that weekend spirit.

After launch day, All Good Wine Bar will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/allgoodwinebar

