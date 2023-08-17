Bear Market announce grand opening of their 8th Dublin café

We can bear-ly contain ourselves.

Bear Market have welcomed an eighth café to their ranks, this time opening up within the Custom House Plaza, IFSC.

They took to Instagram to share the news with their 14.2k followers:

"We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of Bear Market Coffee's 8th store, nestled in the heart of Custom House Plaza, IFSC Dublin! "Dublin's finest specialty coffee has found its new home, right here at Custom House Plaza. Take a break from the daily grind. Our new store is not just about the coffee – it's about creating the perfect environment for those informal meetings, a quick recharge, or even just a moment to stretch those legs."

Bear Market opened their seventh café in June 2022 on Westland Row, a venture that was two years in the making.

Advertisement

Bear Market opened to humble beginnings in 2009, when their newly qualified architect owners found it difficult to find work following the recession. This led them to opening their first café stall within Blackrock Market, boldly calling it the "Bear Market" to reflect the times.

Following the success of their stall, they decided to open a brick and mortar specialty coffee spot in Blackrock, which has led to now eight cafés in total over their 14 years in operation. As their website states, the architecture degrees came in handy when it came to designing each café, all of which have their own vibe and feel.

Header image via Instagram / Bear Market Coffee

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Brown Thomas Dublin locations have both welcomed a boojee new brasserie

- 18 sandwiches In Dublin you should absolutely treat yourself to this Friday afternoon

- Have you checked out Dublin 7 open air food market Cowtown?