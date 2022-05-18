Get 147 Deli sambos on the southside at this new Dublin 8 café

A stone's throw from the Lovin office, so you know we've already checked it out.

Office days are for trying new spots for lunch. Luckily for us, a new café opened up not even 200m away from our office. The main draw to Blackberry café was that they're selling 147 Deli sambos and sausage rolls. Now, if you're a Dublin sambo fan, you'll understand the hype around 147 Deli. The deli is on Parnell Street, too far for us to venture to on our hour lunch break; that Blackberry café now sells them too feels like a godsend.

Blackberry café is based on the bottom floor of the Liberties Distillery Building and while it has been transformed, it still has the gorgeous wooden architecture that you would expect. It's spacious, cosy, and provided ample shelter for us as we made the (two minute) journey from the office in the rain. If you're still in between working from home and office days, this is a great spot to spend a few hours getting work done.

What we got

They had four 147 Deli sambos available at Blackberry café; classic ham and cheese, cheese steak, coronation chicken wrap, and goats cheese. After careful consideration, I went for the cheese steak, although I will certainly be back to try their other options in the near future. The sandwich was in a crispy but soft roll was filled with juicy roast beef, dill pickle, gruyere, dijon dressing, balsamic and port onion jam, and for dipping, sweet chilli sauce. Yes, I thought sweet chilli was a bit of a bonkers choice, but it was in fact the perfect flavour for the cheese steak. Case in point, I used all mine up, blatantly proving why they're the sambo experts, not me.

Blackberry café will also do wine and cocktails in the evening in a few weeks' time; keep an eye on their socials for updates on this. In the meantime, if it wasn't clear from this article, I highly recommend popping into them for lunch. Their sausage roll menu is even more extensive than their sandwich one.

