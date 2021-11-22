We are beyond obsessed with this Mac N Cheese wrap from one of our fave Dublin delis

147 Deli has done it again and as always, we are fangirling to the high heavens over their newest creation.

We live to see the special of the week from 147 Deli on Parnell Street, and they did not disappoint us. This week they're sticking Mac N Cheese into a wrap, with smoked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, charred sweetcorn and habanero salsa, hot pickled onions, cheddar cheese, and, of course, mac n cheese. With bacon dust. Yes, you read that right. Bacon dust.

And if that wasn't all delicious enough, you can add a side of chargrilled pineapple, lime and habanero salsa for your dipping pleasure. If this sounds like a bit of you then make sure you get down to 147 Deli this week. These wraps are here for a good time, not a long time.

147 Deli opens 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Header image via Instagram/147deli

READ ON: Check out this Enchanted Cycle happening in Millennium Park!