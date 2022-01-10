"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

In a candid Instagram post, 147 Deli expressed their reasons for having to raise the prices of their goods.

Something we look forward to every week is seeing what cool sambo combination 147 Deli has come up with. They're known for their innovative recipes, from Mac & Cheese wraps, to Thai style Penang pork rolls. They're lunchtime legends in Dublin, and last week they even celebrated their 9th birthday.

Unfortunately they are not immune to rising supply costs and pandemic side effects. Owner Barry Stephens took to Instagram to announce they would have to raise the prices of their sandwiches in light of this.

147 Deli gave a list of reasons for this decision:

"Between the ongoing covid saga, our closure due to lack of staff, the knock on effect to our supply chains as a result of Brexit, which cause increases on both fresh and dry goods, it's been a bit of a rough ride of late. The effect of the increased costs means we have had to roll this on and increase the pricing of our sandwiches."

Barry continued by saying he hoped customers would understand their position, stating:

"The very bottom line is there is just no way we could keep operating with these increases in our overheads."

Restaurants all over Ireland have reported on the increase in supply costs, and that these costs would translate into higher prices seems like the only way for these spots to cope.

In better news, 147 Deli teased some new sambo combos, along with the return of some old faves. After nine fab years in business, we're hoping their tenth is their best yet!

If you're up for a truly magical sambo experience, pop into 147 Deli this week.

Header image via Instagram/147deli

