Beloved Ballyfermot dog known for daily visits to local butchers passes away

Pour one out for Socks.

A Dublin dog who was the star of a viral TikTok last year has sadly passed away, after a life well spent trotting through the streets of Ballyfermot, delighting those who came into contact with him.

The dog, named Socks, was catapulted into fame last year when a TikTok shared by user Damien McDublin showed him making his daily pilgrimage to the local butchers, where he was served scraps by the staff.

According to the video, Socks "goes to the same butcher every day, waits patiently to be served. Is given a bone and runs home with it. Does this every single day".

Beloved Ballyfermot dog Socks reportedly passed away over the weekend.

The butchers in question is Tom Whelan's on Ballyfermot Road, who dutifully served Socks day in, day out for years. Lovin reached out to the butchers for comment on the loss of one of their most loyal customers.

Locals were well familiar with Socks's daily routine, with many remembering him on social media this morning. One person wrote: "The best customer in Whelan's Butchers went to doggy heaven yesterday."

Another said: "Ah that's so sad, we will miss seeing him go in for his treat."

