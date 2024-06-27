Search icon

27th Jun 2024

Dublin Airport's razor new opener makes return after three decades

Nothing like a fresh trim before your flight.

Dublin Airport have announced that a new business opening will be making its return after 30 years.

It has been revealed that The Grafton Barber will be opening in the airport’s Terminal One, offering those travelling to avail of a quick cut before their flights for the first time in three decades.

The store will be the 60th Grafton Barber store to open in Ireland and will officially open on Thursday, July 4, with actor James Nesbitt making an appearance for the inauguration.

The barbers is just one of a number of new additions to Dublin Airport lately, with a range of new food options popping up, as well as plans for a new plane-spotting area going ahead.

Dublin Airport’s new opening makes return after 30 years

Speaking about the new opening, Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport said: “This a great addition to the offering available to passengers in the terminals at Dublin Airport.

“We listen closely to passenger feedback and know that being able to get a haircut in the airport, either before or after a flight, is going to prove really popular. It’s something that we’ve continually heard that passengers would like to be able to get while visiting the airport and it’s great to see it open just as the peak summer period gets underway.

“We continue to explore other services and outlets that we can introduce into the terminals and passengers can look forward to more exciting additions soon.”

Barber

According to brothers Hugh and Conor Mc Allister, joint-owners of The Grafton Barber: “We are thrilled to bring The Grafton Barber to Dublin Airport, making our exceptional services accessible to travellers from around the world.

“Our mission is to deliver top-notch grooming with a touch of Irish hospitality, ensuring everyone can look and feel their best before, during, or after their journey.

“Open 7 days a week, The Grafton Barber offers both walk-in services and online booking options for added convenience.

“We provide a walk-in service, but you can also book online using our booking platform ‘BOOKSY.’ Whether you’re in a rush or have time to spare, our skilled barbers are ready to provide you with the best grooming experience.

“And if you miss us on your way out, we’re here to serve you upon your return.”

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie and was written by Simon Kelly.

Dublin Airport

