Search icon

News

31st May 2024

Old Mr. Brennan founder of Dublin-based Brennan’s Bread has died

lovindublin

Many will be familiar with Old Mr. Brennan’s distinctive voice in radio and TV ads over the years

Joseph Brennan known as ‘Old Mr. Brennan’ founded the bakery over 50 years ago in a single room in Dublin 8 and grew it into one of Ireland’s biggest bakeries. The Irish Times are reporting that the founder of family-run Brennans Bread died aged 82 in Dublin. Mr Brennan died “surrounded by his family” at his home in Cabinteely on Sunday. His funeral Mass took place in Foxrock on Thursday and his remains were buried afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery.

Mr Brennan began the family-run company over 50 years ago in a one-room bakery in Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8. For years the large-scale bakery has been based in Walkinstown and has long been considered as one of the biggest and most beloved bakeries in the country.

Since its foundation in 1972, the company has remained in the same ownership. Having stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business several years ago, Brennan’s Bread is very much still a family-run affair with several of his children listed as company directors.

The brand is well-established on social media and has embraced new technologies, in recent years. The most notable forays into social media fame, came in 2018 when the trademark Yellow Pan became the most sought-after necessity during the red weather warning event caused by the so-called Beast from the East storm.

Mr Brennan is predeceased by his wife Jean and survived by his children David, Declan, Colm, Suzanne, Deborah, Michelle and Joseph, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

READ ON: Is the proliferation of faux Irish bars in Dublin a cause for concern?

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

10 of the best outdoor seating cafés in Dublin

best

10 of the best outdoor seating cafés in Dublin

By lovindublin

The 10 best places to eat sushi in Dublin

dublin sushi restaurants

The 10 best places to eat sushi in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

The best 5 chicken fillet rolls in Dublin, as the delicacy takes over London

The best 5 chicken fillet rolls in Dublin, as the delicacy takes over London

By Fiona Frawley

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

By lovindublin

World’s largest food awards will now be partly judged in Ireland to avoid Brexit red tape

Awards

World’s largest food awards will now be partly judged in Ireland to avoid Brexit red tape

By lovindublin

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

ireland

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

By lovindublin

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

events

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

By lovindublin

Ryanair announce they’ll now be serving cocktails on flights with Michael O’Leary-approved prices

cocktails

Ryanair announce they’ll now be serving cocktails on flights with Michael O’Leary-approved prices

By lovindublin

2 popups, a closure and some steak awards to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 popups, a closure and some steak awards to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Is the proliferation of faux Irish bars in Dublin a cause for concern?

Is the proliferation of faux Irish bars in Dublin a cause for concern?

By Emily Mullen

Swing by Lovin Dublin’s Food For Thought at Taste of Dublin 2024

Swing by Lovin Dublin’s Food For Thought at Taste of Dublin 2024

By Sarah McKenna

Small but perfectly formed: Dublin’s best new foodie street has emerged

best food dublin

Small but perfectly formed: Dublin’s best new foodie street has emerged

By lovindublin

10 of the best Dublin restaurants that do walk-ins

10 of the best Dublin restaurants that do walk-ins

By lovindublin

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

By lovindublin

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

Dublin

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

By Emily Mullen

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

World’s largest food awards will now be partly judged in Ireland to avoid Brexit red tape

Awards

World’s largest food awards will now be partly judged in Ireland to avoid Brexit red tape

By lovindublin

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

ireland

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

By lovindublin

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

events

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

By lovindublin

Ryanair announce they’ll now be serving cocktails on flights with Michael O’Leary-approved prices

cocktails

Ryanair announce they’ll now be serving cocktails on flights with Michael O’Leary-approved prices

By lovindublin

2 popups, a closure and some steak awards to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 popups, a closure and some steak awards to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Aer Lingus to launch new direct route from Dublin to Las Vegas in a matter of months

aer lingus

Aer Lingus to launch new direct route from Dublin to Las Vegas in a matter of months

By lovindublin

Load more stories