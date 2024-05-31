Old Mr. Brennan founder of Dublin-based Brennan’s Bread has died

Many will be familiar with Old Mr. Brennan’s distinctive voice in radio and TV ads over the years



Joseph Brennan known as ‘Old Mr. Brennan’ founded the bakery over 50 years ago in a single room in Dublin 8 and grew it into one of Ireland’s biggest bakeries. The Irish Times are reporting that the founder of family-run Brennans Bread died aged 82 in Dublin. Mr Brennan died “surrounded by his family” at his home in Cabinteely on Sunday. His funeral Mass took place in Foxrock on Thursday and his remains were buried afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery.



Mr Brennan began the family-run company over 50 years ago in a one-room bakery in Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8. For years the large-scale bakery has been based in Walkinstown and has long been considered as one of the biggest and most beloved bakeries in the country.



Since its foundation in 1972, the company has remained in the same ownership. Having stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business several years ago, Brennan’s Bread is very much still a family-run affair with several of his children listed as company directors.



The brand is well-established on social media and has embraced new technologies, in recent years. The most notable forays into social media fame, came in 2018 when the trademark Yellow Pan became the most sought-after necessity during the red weather warning event caused by the so-called Beast from the East storm.



Mr Brennan is predeceased by his wife Jean and survived by his children David, Declan, Colm, Suzanne, Deborah, Michelle and Joseph, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



