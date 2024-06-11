Search icon

News

11th Jun 2024

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

lovindublin

Plane spotters assemble

Dublin Airport has announced that a planning application for a brand new plane spotting facility has been lodged.

The facility is set to be constructed on the popular plane-spotting area known as “The Mound” on the Old Airport Road.

For years, people have travelled up to The Mound from near and far to watch planes take off and land on the south runway of the airport.

The new facility will have a dedicated car park with 22 parking spaces, bike parking, and an elevated covered platform with seating and lighting.

In November last year, DAA (operators of Dublin Airport) hinted that they were “exploring potential options” around the beloved area.

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

In a statement to JOE on Tuesday afternoon, Graeme McQueen, media relations manager of DAA said: “Dublin Airport has today submitted a planning application to create a new dedicated viewing area for the public to watch planes take off and land on the airport’s runways.

“The proposed Aircraft Observation Facility will be located on the site of the current informal airport viewing point on Old Airport Road, locally known as “The Mound”. The site is fully owned by Dublin Airport.

“The facility will provide a comfortable and safe space for the community to view aircraft movements, with a clear view of the south runway (10R/28L) and the cross-wind runway (16/34) at Dublin Airport.

“Facilities include a dedicated car park with 22 parking spaces (including two spaces for people with reduced mobility and two dedicated family spaces), bike parking, and an elevated covered platform with seating. The facility will be fully lit, with power provided by solar panels located on the site.”

Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, added: “Aircraft observation facilities are a feature of airports around the world.

“As well as providing a plane-spotting platform, the facilities also create an interface between the airport and the local community, helping aviation enthusiasts to engage with the airport by observing aircraft movements and airport operations.

“This location has been an informal ‘plane-spotting’ area over the past 40 years and we think it’s time to put a more formal facility in place.

“It’s a rite of passage for kids in Dublin to be taken to ‘The Mound’ to watch the planes landing and taking off at the airport.

“This new facility would make it safer and more enjoyable for users and we think it’s a facility that the local community will enjoy.”

Header image via /DublinAirport/X this article originally appeared on Joe.ie and was written by Simon Kelly.

READ ON: 12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

Topics:

Dublin Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Aer Lingus to launch new direct route from Dublin to Las Vegas in a matter of months

aer lingus

Aer Lingus to launch new direct route from Dublin to Las Vegas in a matter of months

By lovindublin

Dublin Airport sells the most Irish breakfasts in the country

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport sells the most Irish breakfasts in the country

By Emily Mullen

‘More staff, shorter queues, more seats’: among Dublin Airport’s Summer improvement plan

Dublin Airport

‘More staff, shorter queues, more seats’: among Dublin Airport’s Summer improvement plan

By Emily Mullen

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

St Michan's Church

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

By lovindublin

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

jigsaw

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

By lovindublin

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

foley's

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

By lovindublin

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

By lovindublin

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

closure

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

By lovindublin

The top 3 Irish whiskeys according to the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

Irish whiskey

The top 3 Irish whiskeys according to the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

By lovindublin

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

St Michan's Church

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

By lovindublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

By lovindublin

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

dublin openers

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

By lovindublin

What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

By Sarah McKenna

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

father's day dublin

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

By lovindublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

By Sarah McKenna

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

jigsaw

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

By lovindublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

brunch dublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

foley's

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

By lovindublin

2 openers, 1 closures and coupla rejigs to be aware of in Dublin this week

closures dublin

2 openers, 1 closures and coupla rejigs to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

By lovindublin

Load more stories