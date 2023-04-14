10 top wine bars to visit in Dublin this weekend

For date night, girls night, or plain old Friday night.

If you didn't already love wine as it was, an aul global pandemic and Government mandated lockdown will really do it for ya.

There were times over the past couple of years when browsing the supermarket shelves for the perfect bottle (after queueing for 40 minutes to get in, of course) would be the highlight of ones month. Now that's all behind us and we find ourselves out in the open, still yearning for the warm hug of a full-bodied cab sav, or the crispness of a pale pinot G. Luckily, there's no shortage of great wine bars to hit up in Dublin's fair city - whether you're looking for a vibe-y spot with peak people watching potential or a romantic corner tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this list has you covered.

Loose Canon, Drury Street

Perch yourself on the window seat or soak up the atmosphere of Drury Street outside Loose Canon, a friendly spot with an impressive wine selection and toasties to go with it.

Image via Instagram/loosecanoncheeseandwine

Amy Austin, Drury Street

Elsewhere amidst the bustle of Drury Street you'll find Amy Austin, an intimate spot with a New York-feel and huge selection of wines on tap. For soakage, this spot has you covered by way of comforting pasta dishes, fresh oysters and lovingly assembled small plates, and they're also dog friendly so no man gets left behind.

Via Instagram/Amy Austin

Frank's, Camden Street

Not far away is Frank's, the vibe-y spot with a large communal table for sharing snacks and soaking up the atmosphere over a glass or two.

Image via Instagram/franksdublin

Olesya's Wine Bar, Exchequer Street

There's always a great buzz at Olesya's, whether you're inside or enjoying a spot of people watching at one of their outdoor tables. Tapas, tunes and over 400 wines from 20 different countries to choose from.

Image via Instagram/olesyas_winebar

La Cave, South Anne Street

A cosy spot tucked away off Grafton Street, perfect for romantic nights and long chats over a glass of something delicious.

Image via Instagram/lacavewinebar

Piglet Wine Bar, Cow's Lane

Make a beeline past the €8 pints of Temple Bar and you'll find Piglet, a little gem with a delicious menu and carefully curated wine list.

Image via Instagram/pigletwinebar

The Wine Cellar at Fallon & Byrne

On the Dublin's wine and nibbles scene for upwards of 15 years, Fallon and Byrne has an intimate wine cellar below its busy Exchequer Street store with a selection of small bites, pizza and pasta dishes and of course, a glorious wine list.

Image via Instagram/fallonandbyrne

Ely Wine Bar, Ely Place

Enjoy secret wine pairing sessions, a varied food menu and beautiful surrounds at this laid back spot in the heart of Georgian Dublin, with 400 wines to choose from.

Image via Instagram/elywinebars

Brindle, Portobello

Another dog friendly addition to the list, Brindle is a speciality café by day and cosy neighbourhood wine bar by night, with shelves upon shelves of wines to enjoy in house or take home with you. Furry friends are guests of honour and will always be greeted with a treat and a rub.

Via Instagram/brindlecoffeewine

All Good, Aungier Street

It may surprise you to hear Brindle isn't the only dog friendly, café by day/wine bar by night in Dublin's fair city but the truth shall set you free, as will a full-bodied glass of red enjoyed while perched on the bench outside All Good on a summers evening. All Good daylights as Network Café and is perfect if you're looking for a central spot to enjoy a glass of vino.

Via Instagram/allgoodwinebar

Did we miss out your favourite spot? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Header image via Instagram/elywinebars

