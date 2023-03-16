11 spots where you can get afternoon tea in Dublin this Mother's Day

Pinkies up, everyone!

Whether you're treating someone special, or just want to feel fancy as hell, afternoon tea is just one of those experiences that hits different. You get a bitta sweet, bitta savoury, and everything is teeny tiny as well (which we all knows makes everything taste better) (and if you don't know, now you know). If you've never had the pleasure, or it's just been too long since your last tango with afternoon tea, check out these Dublin spots.

11. The Conrad

Location: Earlsfort Terracе

Available at an introductory price of €110 for two including a glass of champagne each, Afternoon Tea at Conrad Dublin is open Friday to Sunday from 12:30pm to 4pm. S erving up an array of savoury nibbles and sweet treats alongside top-end teas and champagne, the menu makes use of locally sourced ingredients, putting a spotlight on the very best of Irish produce.

10. Póg

Location: Tara Street

Is there anything Póg can't do? Not only are they legendary for their pancakes and other brunch bits, they also do a great afternoon tea. At their Tara Street location you can avail of a vegan afternoon tea, filled with sweet and savoury nibbly bits. This is offered Friday through to Sunday.

9. The Merrion Hotel

Location: Merrion Square

Intrigued by these mini masterpieces? You get two courses, one with scones and cakes, and one with these miniature art pieces. If there's a special occasion coming up, afternoon tea at the Merrion is not likely to disappoint.

8. Haddington House

Location: Dún Laoghaire

For a view of the sea to accompany your afternoon tea, it's gotta be Haddington House. Reviewed on-site, it did not disappoint with food nor interior, and the service was top-notch (which is really all you can ask for). A great Dublin spot for afternoon tea and bubbles.

7. Old Music Shop Restaurant

Location: North Frederick Street

The Old Music Shop likes to switch up the theme of their afternoon tea in spectacular ways. For just €25pp, the North Frederick Street spot is our most cost friendly afternoon tea where you still get a gorgeous spread.

It's served daily between 12pm and 5pm, and you can choose between their classic and their veggie serving. You can even order their afternoon tea to go, if you want to feel fancy in your own home.

6. The Shelbourne

Location: St Stephens Green

You are welcome for Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne seven days a week in three daily sittings, one at 12pm, one at 2:30pm, and one at 5pm. Sit in the Lord Mayor's Lounge and enjoy a classic afternoon tea for €130 for two, or up it to a champagne event for €170 for two.

Going for Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne is considerably pricier than other spots, so bear that in mind when booking (maybe save it for a special occasion).

5. The Fitzwilliam Hotel

Location: St Stephen's Green

Served daily between 2pm and 5pm, The Fitzwilliam has a lovely selection for their afternoon tea, at just €39pp (and €45pp with a glass of bubbles included, a must when dining in such a fancy way).

4. The Westbury

Location: Balfe Street

Get a glam view of Grafton Street as you enjoy all the finer things in life at this afternoon tea Dublin spot. The Westbury has a bit of everything, from cakes, to sambos, and of course, some fragrant tea. You can avail of this fancy meal every day between 12pm and 4:30pm.

3. Ladurée

Location: South William Street

For just €80 for two people (a bargain in the world of afternoon tea) Ladurée serves you a glass of bubbles each, macarons, sambos, desserts, scones, and your choice of tea or coffee. For three guests it's €120, and for four guests it's €160. Our whole review of the afternoon tea experience at Ladurée is on-site.

2. The Westin Hotel

Location: College Green

Looking for somewhere extra special to treat that extra special someone in your life? The Westin's afternoon tea offers a selection of your classic sandwiches and nibbles, as well as the Atrium Lounge's signature cocktails, all with Dublin themed names. Head over to their website to check out the full menu.

1. Dylan Hotel

Location: Eastmoreland Place

Afternoon tea at a five star hotel? Count us in. You can avail of Tipsy Tea at The Dylan Hotel, costing €45pp or €70pp if you want to include two cocktails (and why the hell not?). Cocktails choices include Earl Grey Martini, Basil & Cucumber Gin, East Coast cooler or White chocolate martini.

If Afternoon Tea doesn't scream the ideal Mother's Day celebration, I don't know what does. Why not consider it for the mammy figure in your life this year, and even if you're not celebrating, or find this annual day to be a difficult one, then use it as an opportunity to treat yourself and a like-minded pal.

Header image via Instagram/dylandublin &/westburydublin

