By Fiona Frawley

October 5, 2021 at 12:57pm

Ever wanted to have afternoon tea on a bus with Santa? Your prayers have been answered

Whether we like it or not, the Christmas events and experiences are all filling up at a rapid rate.

And I assume this one that's just been announced will be no exception.

Vintage Tea Trips, everyone's favourite mobile afternoon tea service, have just announced they'll be hosting a very special guest this festive season. The man in red will be on board in his own carriage for the month of December, and the whole thing just sounds like a dream.

According to Vintage Tea Tours, this years Santa Afternoon Tea Trip promises to be "even bigger and better than last year with games, carols, treats and all the tea and hot chocolate you could ever dream of".

This would make for the perfect staff party, or a family activity to fit in for anyone planning a Christmas shopping trip to the city.

Enjoy a scone and sambo in the Instagrammable surroundings of the Vintage Tea Bus, and catch up with ole Saint Nick while you're at it. Such a cute experience for kids big and small.

You can book your tickets for the Santa Afternoon Tea Trip HERE. After that, all that's left to do is plan an outfit and brush up on your Christmas Carol lyrics.

