This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

When you just can't decide on what takeaway to get, why not combine them?

The hangover food of dreams. The ultimate combo. The end to the question of what takeout to get. Turns out, you can have it all. North Woodfired Pizza in Sandyford is now serving a chicken tikka pizza and it looks incredible. Forget Taco Tuesday; Tikka Tuesdays is where it's at.

If you're sceptical about this combo, just take a look at the pictures. Curry and cheese shouldn't work, particularly on a pizza, but somehow it does. What more could you possibly ask for?

They open 4-10pm Mondays and Tuesdays and 12-10.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday. North Woodfired Pizza does delivery and collection.

Header image via Instagram/northwfp

