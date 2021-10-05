This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

By Katy Thornton

October 5, 2021 at 11:24am

Share:
This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

When you just can't decide on what takeaway to get, why not combine them?

The hangover food of dreams. The ultimate combo. The end to the question of what takeout to get. Turns out, you can have it all. North Woodfired Pizza in Sandyford is now serving a chicken tikka pizza and it looks incredible. Forget Taco Tuesday; Tikka Tuesdays is where it's at.

If you're sceptical about this combo, just take a look at the pictures. Curry and cheese shouldn't work, particularly on a pizza, but somehow it does. What more could you possibly ask for?

They open 4-10pm Mondays and Tuesdays and 12-10.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday. North Woodfired Pizza does delivery and collection.

Header image via Instagram/northwfp

READ ON: The memory of the guy who slipped on the ice has just become even more permanent

Share:

Latest articles

Ever wanted to have afternoon tea on a bus with Santa? Your prayers have been answered

The memory of the guy who slipped on the ice has just become even more permanent

It's National Vodka Day, celebrate with these Dublin cocktails

There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life

You may also love

Finglas has a brand new pizza shack

All Rosses and Ritas, check out this free pizza deal in Dublin!

Calling all Penelopes and Pierces - there's free pizza waiting for you!

Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.