Contents of Killiney’s Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny Convent up for auction

Contents of the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny Convent in Killiney, South Dublin, are set to headline an auction following the order’s sale of the building.

The auction includes the complete interior of the convent, with items in excellent condition as well as many items of similar vintage from other sources, with some of the earliest pieces dating back to the beginning of the 19th century, all the way through mid-century pieces.

The highest estimate, €4,000-€6,000, is placed on a clock by renowned clockmaker John Smith, a talented artisan who came from a secluded fishing village in Scotland.

Within the lots are several pieces of ecumenical interest, including the chapel altar, several tabernacles, and striking religious imagery.

Also of note are musical lots, including a walnut organ by the Burdett Organ Company, a F Dorner & Sohn upright piano, and a Liebliche Gitarr Zither.

“The sisters that worked here through the years are happy to move on and are proud of their legacy,” said Sister Maeve, a representative of the order.

“We have created a tradition of holistic education within the schools here, caring for every aspect of the person and their development.

“This was brought about through good academic standards, but also promoting areas such as games and music, social awareness with the games hall and astro turf being points of pride.

“We are moving out of the convent and continue to support the secondary school as co-trustees, which can be done remotely.

“We are proud of the legacy we have created together with the past and current pupils of the schools, and are happy that the secondary school is being left in exceptional hands.”

The auction, which will comprise 450 lots and is valued in excess of €100,000, is set to take place online on June 25 facilitated by antiques dealer Niall Mullen and auctioneer Aidan Foley.

The convent and part of the land it sits on has been sold and the Sisters are set to move to different locations within their order, with St Joseph of Cluny Secondary School unaffected. The auction runs online only on Tuesday at 6pm via Aidan Foley at easyliveauction.com.

