Red Bean Roastery opens stand-alone café in Charlemont

Perfect for the ol' morning commute.

There's a new coffee shop in town. Red Bean Roastery opened for business last week at the Clayton Hotel for pastries, lunch bits, and some ethically sourced coffee. The café focuses heavily on ethical farming practices; the Clayton General Manager Lisa O'Shea says:

"The quality of our coffees, along with speciality teas, snacks and treats, is only matched by the work we put into ensuring we operate in a sustainable and ethical way. With Green Tourism accolades already awarded, Red Bean Roastery promotes the use of reusable cups and aims to support customers in moving away from single use accessories."

The café has a hatch for those who need a quick cup of joe on the go. They also have a wide selection of pastries and sambos on the inside that look divine.

The hatch is all about providing fast coffee for those who are in a rush. We've all had those mornings where that first coffee is essential to getting through the day.

Red Bean Roastery opens Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm. Perfect if you're on your way into the office and need something to keep you going.

