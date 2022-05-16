Sustainability focused Tang opens new café on Fenian Street

For food that's nutritious, healthy, and most importantly, delicious.

Tang is one of my favourite spots for a good feed and a catch up with friends. I love the people watching at their Dawson Street location, and I love the food even more, particularly their egg and pancakes brunch dishes. They have another location on Abbey Street and as of this week, Tang has opened its third café, at One Cumberland Place on Fenian Street.

As promised in their caption, the Tang café on Fenian Street has the same great food and same great service as their other spots. The sustainability focused spot brings their sambos, salads, and other dishes to a new area, just down the road from the National Art Gallery (honestly a trip to the gallery and then a feed at Tang sounds like a perfect morning to me).

After doing a quick scroll of their Instagram feed, I'm reminded that it's been too long since I enjoyed Tang so personally I cannot wait to try out their new location.

