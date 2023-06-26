Dublin's only yard-long pizza place has suddenly closed

Where will we go for our yard-long pizza fix now?

Ranelagh has lost one of their most popular restaurants with the sudden closure of Pizza Yard, home of Dublin's only yard-long pizzas (or two-yards for bigger groups).

The well-known spot opened in 2018, and became a popular eatery for pizza lovers in the area; the yard-long pizzas allowed a larger group to share their food whilst also trying several toppings at once (as demonstrated in the below photograph).

And for those not into sharing, you could order a foot-long pizza all to yourself.

Advertisement

Just this morning Pizza Yard uploaded the following message to their social media:

"PIZZA YARD IS NOW CLOSED DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES

WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL OUR LOYAL CUSTOMERS AND PIZZA LOVERS OVER THE PAST FIVE YEARS."

We're sorry to see them go; luckily Ranelagh has a wealth of pizza places in the area, including Rita's and Sano (although none that whips up yard-long pies).

Advertisement

In the last few weeks there has been a surge in Dublin hospitality closures, with the loss of spots like The Vintage Café in Crumlin, Peachtree East in Tallaght, and Mulligans in Sandymount.

Header image via Instagram / Pizza Yard Ireland

READ ON:

- Farewell, trusty catalogue - An ode to Argos in the wake of its Irish exit

Advertisement

- Series of events planned at Dublin port postponed until further notice due to 'insurance issues'

- Tallaght restaurant makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close after 7 years