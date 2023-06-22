Tallaght restaurant makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close after 7 years

"It is simply not viable to operate."

Tallaght restaurant Peachtree East have decided to close after almost seven years in business. They were a well known and much loved eatery to D24 locals, serving everything from brunch to cocktails.

Peachtree East took to Instagram to announce the news to their followers.

"So after seven years of having the privilege of serving you all we had to make the heartbreaking decision to cease trading.We would like to thank beyond words all of our staff past and present, our loyal customers and followers. It truly has been some ride."

The post continued to explain the reason behind their closure.

"You supported us unwaveringly from the start, through covid and through this current unforgiving economic environment. With extortionate energy prices, huge increases in food and supply costs it is simply not viable to operate."

While Dublin closures have slowed down in recent months, we're sorry to see this much-loved establishment being forced to close their doors given the current economic climate.

Header images via Instagram / Peachtree East

