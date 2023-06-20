The Whispering Angel rosé garden returns to Café en Seine this year

This is what dreams are made of.

Is this what Lizzie Maguire was singing about? Probably not, but if the shoe fits, right? Whispering Angel, the trendiest rosé about, has teamed up with Café en Seine once more to open a stylish new terrace known as the Rosé Garden.

This new spot will be open for all of July, from midday to midnight, the perfect setting for some rosé on a hot day. Who needs to be in Provence to enjoy the Whispering Angel experience?

This year also sees the addition of a delicious food pairing menu, created by Café en Seine’s Executive Chef Stephen Gibson, to be enjoyed specifically with Whispering Angel or its stylish big sister, Rock Angel.

Accompany your lunchtime Whispering Angel with delightfully creamy burrata and sourdough or mouth-watering steamed mussels and ’nduja. If Rock Angel is your rosé of choice, you can pair your glass with savoury salt cod croquettes or nibble on a crowd-pleasing Antipasti of cured meats and cheeses.

The Whispering Angel rosé garden at Café en Seine opens for lunch Monday to Wednesday 12pm to 2:45pm and Thursday and Friday, 12pm to 2:15pm. It opens for brunch between 12pm and 2:15pm on Saturdays and 12pm and 3:45pm on Sundays.

Sound like a bit of you? Then getting booking. Rosé is the vino of the summer season after all; it would be rude not to indulge a little.

