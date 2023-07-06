Whispering Angel Rosé Garden gets its wings at Café en Seine

One for all the guys and gals this Summer

We all know and love them, the people in our lives who have an obsession with that bottle of that oh-so-famous Provence rosé. Well luckily for them, there's just the event for them to throw their glad rags on and head down to, as the world's trendiest rosé has teamed up with Café en Seine once more to open a stylish new terrace known as the Rosé Garden.

This takeover opened today (July 6th) and will be on for the whole month, from midday to midnight, and is the perfect setting for some rosé on a hot day. With a chilled glass of light Whispering Angel in hand, in the light-filled terrace sure you could practically be on the continent!

This year also sees the addition of a delicious food pairing menu, created by Café en Seine’s Executive Chef Stephen Gibson, to be enjoyed specifically with Whispering Angel or its stylish big sister, Rock Angel, which has a more complex and minerally taste to it than our gal Whispering.

There's also the ingredient of the year burrata and sourdough, mouth-watering steamed mussels with ’nduja on the menu plus some items that are better paired with Rock Angel, including the savoury salt cod croquettes or a crowd-pleasing Antipasti of cured meats and cheeses.

Known across the globe as the reference for Provence rosé, Whispering Angel Cotes de Provence 2021 is now available in stockists and restaurants across Ireland. Whispering Angel has come to rule the Provence rosé category and was first created by Sacha Lichine following his acquisition of Château d’Esclans in 2006. He continues his vision to create the greatest rosés in the world with this new vintage.

Grapes grown from some of the most highly desired land in the surrounding region of La Motte en Provence, consisting primarily of Grenache, Cinsault and Vermentino, were harvested from sunrise to noon. Sorted optically by expert eyes, they were destemmed and slightly crushed at 7-8 degrees Celsius to avoid oxidation. Both the free-run juice and pressed juices were then vinified in stainless steel. “Bâtonnage”, the french term for stirring settled lees back into wine, was completed twice weekly to provide freshness and texture to the finished product.

The Whispering Angel rosé garden at Café en Seine opens for lunch Monday to Wednesday 12.00 to 14.45 and Thursday and Friday, 12.00 to 14.15. It opens for brunch between 12.00 and 14.15 on Saturdays and 12.00 and 15.45 on Sundays.

Sound like a bit of you? Then getting booking. Rosé is the vino of the summer season after all; it would be rude not to indulge a little.

