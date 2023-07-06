Fire Fest is coming to Dublin this month

No, not that Fire Fest.

Unlike a certain 2017 fraudulent festival that spawned its own Netflix documentary (that's when you know things have gotten a bit out of hand) Fire Fest is a food and drink festival taking place in Dublin 14 in mid-July.

Fired Up Pizza is bringing you a weekend packed full of great food and entertainment, with vendors such as Gaucho Dog, Dash Burger, and Freddie's Ice-Cream all making an appearance. You will also be able to avail of the permanently fixed Fired Up Pizza and Box'd Coffee containers over the course of the weekend.

Over the weekend, they’ll also have a Special Guest DJ, a cocktail bar, as well as an arcade corner. Fire Fest is family friendly too; their family fun afternoons take place on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm, with face painting and an animal farm on-site for the kids.

Advertisement

Fire Fest is free and kicks off at 4pm on Friday 14th July, and from 2pm on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July at Fired Up's Goatstown location.

Header image via Instagram / Fired Up & DASH Burger

READ ON:

- Three Store on Henry Street rammed by car and burgled overnight

Advertisement

- Dawson Street becomes Dublin's most bee-friendly street with new pollinator corridor

- Rare Irish orchid discovered on Trinity lawn following No-mow May