3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

It’s been a pretty quiet week for hospitality news, with businesses unveiling fresh new menus, dusting off the outdoor furniture and getting ready for another Summer in Dublin. But no week in Dublin is ever uneventful, with some interesting comings and goings taking place in our capital:

OPENERS

Coffee Duck, Sandyford’s Sigmoid HQ

The new logo with the duck wearing a golfing outfit is… chef’s kiss⁠. Beloved coffee hatch The Coffee Duck of Foxrock have spread their wings and opened a brand new location in Sigmoid HQ, Dublin’s only indoor golf centre. Their new Sandyford spot is serving up 3fe coffee, as well as slinging fresh pastries and sambos. If you’re looking for some hot shots while shooting flop shots, then you know where to go.



Two Faced, Montague Street



Fast becoming Dublin’s vibiest new streets, with CN dumpling recently opened and another mystery hospitality business taking shape down from it. Adding to the viiiibes is an intimate little cafe and wine bar, which is names after that so and so that you know, Two Faced. Part of a new type of hospitality business that maximises it’s space, during the day they’ll be serving up coffee and grub during the day and wine and food by night till late with a representative saying “with the general rule being we never close” yahoo! This new little hot spot will be open on Friday, May 10th, serving wine & food, Sat & Sun from 2pm til late, with the cafe kicking off from 7.30am on Monday.

Le Petit Renard Wine Bar, Kimmage



Cin cin, we are truly living in the era of the wine bars, with more cropping up week on week and we are absolutely here for it. From the people who brought us the laminated wonders of the Arty Baker empire, the married couple French baker Romain Tessier and Canadian bizwiz Suzanne Hodgkinson have joined forces once again to open a wine and tapas bar, Le Petit Renard also known as LPR. With a name like Le Petit Renard which translates as The Little Fox , you can be sure they are serving up the finest of French wine by either the bottle or the glass, and while it might say tapas on the description, these small-plates are absolutely French-inspired.





RIP PARTY



All Good Wine Bar, Aungier Street

Nailing the death knell into small plates, Dublin wine bar All Good Wine Bar are hosting a RIP party for those contentious little plates. Black attire is optional ⁠with chef James Bernard of Chapter One and Restaurant Gordon Ramsey fame to whip up a carvery-style dinner next Sunday – truly the antithesis of small plates. ⁠The funeral takes place on Sunday 12th of May, with two seatings, first seating at 6:30pm and the second at 8:30 pm – tickets are €50 and you can DM @allgoodwinebar to reserve a spot



