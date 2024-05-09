Search icon

Food News

09th May 2024

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

lovindublin

The headwinds of hospitality wait for no business owner

It’s been a pretty quiet week for hospitality news, with businesses unveiling fresh new menus, dusting off the outdoor furniture and getting ready for another Summer in Dublin. But no week in Dublin is ever uneventful, with some interesting comings and goings taking place in our capital:

OPENERS

Coffee Duck, Sandyford’s Sigmoid HQ

The new logo with the duck wearing a golfing outfit is… chef’s kiss⁠. Beloved coffee hatch The Coffee Duck of Foxrock have spread their wings and opened a brand new location in Sigmoid HQ, Dublin’s only indoor golf centre. Their new Sandyford spot is serving up 3fe coffee, as well as slinging fresh pastries and sambos. If you’re looking for some hot shots while shooting flop shots, then you know where to go.

Two Faced, Montague Street

Fast becoming Dublin’s vibiest new streets, with CN dumpling recently opened and another mystery hospitality business taking shape down from it. Adding to the viiiibes is an intimate little cafe and wine bar, which is names after that so and so that you know, Two Faced. Part of a new type of hospitality business that maximises it’s space, during the day they’ll be serving up coffee and grub during the day and wine and food by night till late with a representative saying “with the general rule being we never close” yahoo! This new little hot spot will be open on Friday, May 10th, serving wine & food, Sat & Sun from 2pm til late, with the cafe kicking off from 7.30am on Monday.

Le Petit Renard Wine Bar, Kimmage

Cin cin, we are truly living in the era of the wine bars, with more cropping up week on week and we are absolutely here for it. From the people who brought us the laminated wonders of the Arty Baker empire, the married couple French baker Romain Tessier and Canadian bizwiz Suzanne Hodgkinson have joined forces once again to open a wine and tapas bar, Le Petit Renard also known as LPR. With a name like Le Petit Renard which translates as The Little Fox , you can be sure they are serving up the finest of French wine by either the bottle or the glass, and while it might say tapas on the description, these small-plates are absolutely French-inspired.


RIP PARTY

All Good Wine Bar, Aungier Street

Nailing the death knell into small plates, Dublin wine bar All Good Wine Bar are hosting a RIP party for those contentious little plates. Black attire is optional ⁠with chef James Bernard of Chapter One and Restaurant Gordon Ramsey fame to whip up a carvery-style dinner next Sunday – truly the antithesis of small plates. ⁠The funeral takes place on Sunday 12th of May, with two seatings, first seating at 6:30pm and the second at 8:30 pm – tickets are €50 and you can DM @allgoodwinebar to reserve a spot

Have we missed anything? Give us a shout on [email protected]

READ ON: 30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

Nightclubs

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

By lovindublin

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

30+

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

By Tara Catlett

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

fsai

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

By lovindublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

cheap and cheerful eats dublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

By lovindublin

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

bagels dublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

By lovindublin

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

acai bowl

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

By lovindublin

3 openers, 2 closures and 1 yassification to be aware of in Dublin right now

3 openers, 2 closures and 1 yassification to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

fsai

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

By lovindublin

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

lunch

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

By lovindublin

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

acai bowl

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

By lovindublin

The top 11 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

beef burger

The top 11 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

By Lovin' Media

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

cheap and cheerful eats dublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

By lovindublin

14 regular pub quizzes to check out in Dublin

dublin pub quiz

14 regular pub quizzes to check out in Dublin

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Get a taste of Italy with Capri Nights in The Jar this May

Get a taste of Italy with Capri Nights in The Jar this May

By Sarah McKenna

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

bagels dublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

By lovindublin

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

Bakery

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

Load more stories