House of Peroni presents 5-course Sensory Supper in Café En Seine

House of Peroni Presents Sensory Supper is back at Café en Seine by popular demand.

Live every moment with Peroni Nastro Azzurro this January as the House of Peroni Sensory Supper returns to Café en Seine. Their first event took place in April 2022, and given its huge success, they're making a major comeback in 2023. The Sensory Supper, including Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% beer, could not come at a better time, providing a unique good-for-you dining experience in the new year.

We recommend that you don't stall on purchasing your tickets for what is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. Ticket sales go live HERE on the 1st December with the House of Peroni Sensory Supper to take place on the 20th January with two sittings to choose from, at 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

For those who missed out on the pleasure earlier this year, let's give you a taste of what is to come from House of Peroni's multi-sensory event at Café en Seine.

Living up to the success of the previous event, House of Peroni have created an experience that sets taste, touch, smell, feel and sight at its core. Guests will be encouraged to live every moment, to leave their predispositions at the door and enter into a world that centres on senses, whilst enjoying Peroni Nastro Azzurro and their brand extensions such as the gluten-free and 0.0% offering.

Advertisement

The Sensory Supper consists of five courses to pair with the five senses; to ensure each sense takes over entirely, some dishes will be served with the accompaniment of a blindfold. For all the veggies out there, you can also avail of a vegetarian version of the menu by pre-registering. The Sensory Supper will have Café en Seine's Head Chef Stephen Gibson at the helm curating this incredible meal, so guests can expect several gastronomic delights on the night.

Guests will be looked after on the night by two well-known hosts, who are no strangers to igniting the senses with delectable delights – First Dates Ireland Stars Pete Ungless and Alice Marr. They'll expertly guide guests through the menu and give away a ton of exclusive prizes. Meanwhile, The Garnett Duo will be on-hand to create the perfect relaxed atmosphere with a cross-genre performance of Latin, jazz, classical and pop music.

If the House of Peroni Sensory Supper is anything like the previous, it's a truly unique event that is not to be missed, especially if you consider yourself a foodie.

Tickets go on sale from the 1st December at 3pm HERE so make sure you pop that date into your diary to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement

This exclusive event takes place in Dublin 2's Dawson street on Friday, January 20, with two sittings at 17.30 or 20.30. Tickets cost €55pp, excluding a booking fee.