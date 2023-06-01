Live your Emily in Paris fantasy at this Dublin cocktail bar turned flower market

By Kat O'Connor

June 1, 2023 at 9:59am

The most instagram-able spot for drinks this summer?

Dublin cocktail bar Café en Seine is bringing Paris to Dawson Street with the Parisian Flower Market at Café en Seine with Tanqueray London Dry Gin.

The beautiful floral oasis is going to be our go-to location for summer cocktails, especially with their new flower-inspired cocktails. Not only is the Dublin spot offering delicious new cocktails but the venue is decorated in the most stunning blooms, sourced from the mother and daughter duo, Kathrine & Olivia - proud Grafton Street flower traders.

You can now try the Parisian Flower Market hand-crafted lunch and brunch cocktails including creations such as Berry Blossom, Queen Bee, Rosa Blush, and Peach Petal.

If you're heading for dinner and drinks or brunch with the girls then you just have to try Café en Seine's divine brunch and dinner options. Don't leave until you've tried the Crispy Chicken Wings, trust us, they're some of the best in the city.

Ditch your boarding pass and book your Parisian day trip to Café en Seine, contact the team by phone at (01) 677 4567 or email [email protected].

You can find more information on the Café en Seine website.

This article originally appeared on HER

Header images via Instagram / Café en Seine 

