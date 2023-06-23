Crumlin café announces closure "due to rising costs"

"We are sad to be closing our doors".

The current economic climate has claimed another Dublin business as The Vintage café in Crumlin took to Instagram to say they would officially be closing on Friday June 30th.

While this will be sad news for Crumlin locals, the café will continue to run their catering business. Vintage café details the closure and the future of their online business in the Instagram announcement.

"Due to rising costs we will sadly be closing our Crumlin Cafe on Friday June 30th, however we will be continuing the online side of our business catering both hot and cold food for any of your upcoming events, occasions and corporate functions and delivering our famous Afternoon Tea Boxes. Aswell as other seasonal favourites that will be available for preorder and delivery."

Like many other Dublin businesses who have closed this year, the Crumlin café revealed that "rising costs" was the main reason behind their decision to close.

"We have loved serving all of our lovely customers over the past four years in Crumlin and whilst we are sad to be closing the doors to the cafe we look forward to working with many of you in the future whilst we continue to grow the other side of our business serving all your catering and sweet treat needs. Thank you for all your support over the past four years during what have been challenging times for us all and for your continued support going forward."

If you're going to miss stopping into The Vintage Café, make sure you pop in one last time before next Friday.

This is the second Dublin hospitality closure we're aware of this week. Peachtree East, a beloved Tallaght restaurant, announced they had also closed after almost seven years in business.

