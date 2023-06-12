Mulligans of Sandymount has 'quietly closed its doors' after 16 years

"Time for the next chapter."

For Sandymount locals, Mulligans pub is a key part of the landscape. Opening in 2007, it's been a staple for the community, streaming the biggest sports matches and serving delicious pub grub for the past 16 years.

Sadly their time in Sandymount has come to a close, as Mulligans quietly closed their doors for the last time on Thursday evening, making way for a new opener that is no stranger to the D4 area.

Mulligans took to socials on Friday evening to break the news of their closure.

Advertisement

"just to let you know that after 16 years in business, ‘Mulligans of Sandymount’ quietly closed its doors last night and whilst it was a tad emotional, I’m happy that I’ve left it in good hands with Kevin Arundel & his wife Jillian who will now trade as ‘The Chophouse Sandymount’, a BIG thanks for all your support over the years, fun times & great memories, time now for the next chapter."

The Chophouse, who have another location not too far away on Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, launched their new gastropub within the former Mulligans premises over the weekend. On weekends they will be serving brunch from 11am, and Sunday lunch on, you guessed it, Sundays from 1pm.

The Chophouse are closed today but will reopen on Tuesday, with food on the menu from Wednesday at 4pm.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram / Chophouse Sandymount

READ ON:

- Have you noticed the life-sized rhino sculpture in the Dodder?

- 4 new openers to check out in Dublin this weekend

Advertisement

- Blanchardstown Shopping Centre to go up for sale at €725m