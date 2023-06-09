4 new openers to check out in Dublin this weekend

Cafés, quesadillas and kebabs.

Ireland's first Uyghur restaurant opens on O'Connell Street

Definitely one for meat lovers to hit up, Afanti opened its doors by the Rotunda towards the end of last month and is providing Dubliners with a flavoursome intro to Uyghur cuisine. You can expect a focus on roasted mutton and beef as well as kebabs, hand-pulled noodles and dumplings. We covered this opener in more detail right here.

Tallaght welcomes a new drive-thru café

The next time you're navigating the bounty of roundabouts Tallaght has to offer, know there's a reward waiting for you at the end of it all in the shape of new drive-thru café Mad Coffee. Expect smoothies, toasties and of course, speciality brews to keep you fuelled on the go. Find out more about this opener right here.

Peperina Bistro opens in Portobello

This Irish kitchen with an Argentinian twist is the second venture for Peperina, which has served the people of Ranelagh for a decade. On the menu you can expect burgers, chicken wings, quesadillas, pastas - you name it, they probably serve it. You can read all about Peperina in more detail right here.

New seaside café opens in Howth

Off Grid Coffee lifted their shutters in Howth this month, serving speciality brews from Dublin roasters Upside along with pastries, toasties and acai bowls. Their ham and cheese offering in particular looks like the dream post-swim snack and if you're looking to find out more about them you can do so right here.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of new openers in Dublin.

