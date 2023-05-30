Mad Coffee to open a new drive-thru spot in Tallaght this weekend

Mad for coffee? You'll want to check this place out.

With the arrival of the annual summer heatwave, in honour of the Leaving Cert starting, those of us who are free of the shackles of second-level education will be trying to soak up the sun as often as we can. This means walks, hikes, trips to the beach, and we'll need to stay caffeinated during all those activities.

To make it easier on Tallaght locals in particular, a new drive-thru coffee spot is opening for them at Jobstown House this June bank holiday weekend.

However this coffee spot is no stranger to Dublin 24. Mad Coffee first launched in Tallaght in April 2021, and their new drive-thru location is just a twenty minute walk from their Old Blessington Road set-up.

The new Mad Coffee drive-thru coffee spot launches on Friday 2nd June and will no doubt have their much loved smoothies and toasties available, and naturally a lot of coffee too.

Even after the pandemic, we're glad to see these independent coffee boxes are still popping up well into 2023.

