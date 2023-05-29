Dublin road closures to be aware of this bank holiday weekend

The June banker is a busy one.

Dublin is absolutely packed with events this June bank holiday weekend, from Forbidden Fruit, to Bord Bia Bloom Fest, to the VHI Women's Mini Marathon. Naturally that means there are going to be some traffic diversions and road closures, and if you don't want to get caught out, here's everything you need to know.

Forbidden Fruit, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th June

Traffic Restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. At the end of the festival, Military Road from Heuston Station will be closed.

VHI Women's Mini Marathon - Sunday 4th June

These road closures will include parking suspensions on some streets - you can check these out on the VHI Women's Mini Marathon website.

Between 4am and 7pm

Herbert Place

Pembroke Row

Cumberland Place

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Fitzwilliam Street Place

Fitzwilliam Square North

Fitzwilliam Square South

Wilton Terrace

Lad Lane

Baggot Street Lower

James's Street East

Fitzwilliam Lane

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Merrion Square East

Merrion Square South

Mount Street Upper

Stephens Place

Baggotrath Place

Between 8:30am and 5pm

Stephens Green East

Stephens Green South

Stephens Green North

Kevin Street Lower

Cuffe Street

Merrion Row (until 6pm)

Hume Street (until 6pm)

Merrion Street Upper

Ely Place (until 6pm)

Pembrook Street

Merrion Square West (until 6pm)

Dawson Street

Kildare Street

Between 10am and 4pm

Leeson Street Lower

Earlsford Terrace

Hatch Street Lower

Between 11:30am and 4pm

Adelaide Road

Leeson Street Upper

Stillorgan Road (Fosters Avenue to Donnybrook Road)

Donnybrook Road

Herbert Place

Nutley Lane

Merrion Road (Ballsbridge - Merrion Gates)

Morehampton Road

Baggot Street Upper

Pembroke Road

Bord Bia Bloom Festival - Thursday 1st June - Monday 5th June

There doesn't appear to be road closures or traffic diversions around Phoenix Park for Bloom Festival, however make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel there in the event of congestion.

Header image via Instagram / VHI Women's Mini Marathon

