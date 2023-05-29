Dublin road closures to be aware of this bank holiday weekend

The June banker is a busy one.
Dublin is absolutely packed with events this June bank holiday weekend, from Forbidden Fruit, to Bord Bia Bloom Fest, to the VHI Women's Mini Marathon. Naturally that means there are going to be some traffic diversions and road closures, and if you don't want to get caught out, here's everything you need to know.
Forbidden Fruit, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th June
Traffic Restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. At the end of the festival, Military Road from Heuston Station will be closed.
VHI Women's Mini Marathon - Sunday 4th June
These road closures will include parking suspensions on some streets - you can check these out on the VHI Women's Mini Marathon website.
Between 4am and 7pm
Herbert Place
Pembroke Row
Cumberland Place
Fitzwilliam Street Upper
Fitzwilliam Street Place
Fitzwilliam Square North
Fitzwilliam Square South
Wilton Terrace
Lad Lane
Baggot Street Lower
James's Street East
Fitzwilliam Lane
Fitzwilliam Street Lower
Merrion Square East
Merrion Square South
Mount Street Upper
Stephens Place
Baggotrath Place
Between 8:30am and 5pm
Stephens Green East
Stephens Green South
Stephens Green North
Kevin Street Lower
Cuffe Street
Merrion Row (until 6pm)
Hume Street (until 6pm)
Merrion Street Upper
Ely Place (until 6pm)
Pembrook Street
Merrion Square West (until 6pm)
Dawson Street
Kildare Street
Between 10am and 4pm
Leeson Street Lower
Earlsford Terrace
Hatch Street Lower
Between 11:30am and 4pm
Adelaide Road
Leeson Street Upper
Stillorgan Road (Fosters Avenue to Donnybrook Road)
Donnybrook Road
Herbert Place
Nutley Lane
Merrion Road (Ballsbridge - Merrion Gates)
Morehampton Road
Baggot Street Upper
Pembroke Road
Bord Bia Bloom Festival - Thursday 1st June - Monday 5th June
There doesn't appear to be road closures or traffic diversions around Phoenix Park for Bloom Festival, however make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel there in the event of congestion.
Header image via Instagram / VHI Women's Mini Marathon
