7 families left homeless after fire at Dublin apartment block

The fire spread through floors seven to twelve.

Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to extinguish the fire after it broke out at the Falcon’s View complex beside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown on Sunday.

There have been no injuries reported despite the extensive damage and locals have said that it is an "absolute miracle" that nobody was hurt.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm when authorities were first alerted and the fire spread through floors seven to 12.

The fire in #Blanchardstown has been brought under control and we have started to release fire engines from the scene.



A turntable ladder was used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/ihClVglFBA — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 28, 2023

Advertisement

The fire was put out at around 7 pm and the families affected are now waiting to see when or if they can return to their homes, with seven completely uninhabitable.

Fine Gael councilor Punam Rane has said that the main priority is that the families now left homeless are placed in accommodation.

She told The Irish Daily Mail that as emergency services work to find out what caused the fire, they believe it was an electrical fault.

She said: "I was talking to one of the firefighters and he was telling me that it could have been an electrical fault.

Advertisement

"Also, we have had a few days of very hot weather and that heat could have affected some electronics which were exposed. They are now trying to figure out the source. It could be something simple but that’s what they are looking at right now. I say we will know more tomorrow.

"There are seven families who are now having to leave their home. They will be accommodated of course. We were just discussing this with my Fine Gael colleagues."

This article originally appeared on HER Family

Header image via Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Private cars banned from College Green as of today

- 3 new openers, a pub sale and a food festival to be aware of in Dublin this week

- Have you noticed Ireland’s oldest fruit-bearing tree?