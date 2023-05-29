Private cars banned from College Green as of today

As part of the "transformative" College Green Pathfinder Project.

As of today, May 29th, College Green will not be accessible for private car usage. According to Dublin City Council (DCC),

"Local Access to the Dame Street/College Green area and to locations such as the Bank of Ireland and Fosters place will be maintained for general traffic BUT they cannot exit using the Bus Gate."

You can see the map of current traffic flow management measures in place as of this morning.

The new traffic management measures and on-street enhancements at College Green and Foster Place take place under the new "transformative" College Green Pathfinder Project.

The project is intended to alleviate public transport congestion with the extension of the current College Green bus corridor hours, which currently operate from Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm, to a 7-day, 24 hour bus corridor, prioritising public transport at all times. Private cars on College Green were previously banned already between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday.

Foster Place

The project also aims to enhance Foster Place, a small cobbled cul-de-sac nestled between Bank of Ireland and the Irish Stock Exchange off College Green. DCC intend to make the area a "more inviting public space" with planters and public seating. Access into Foster Place and the Foster Place disabled parking space will be retained.

Taxi spaces will be reduced in Foster Place, however, and increased instead at the main College Green taxi rank.

Increased interim footpath space will also be in place on Dame Street at Foster Place, to create a safer and more enjoyable experience for the half a million pedestrians travelling through the area on a daily basis.

The median opposite Church Lane will also be increased, removing the right turn from Church Lane to College Green. This median area will also be provided with interim public seating and planters.

