Everything you need to know about Bloom 2023

2023 is finally coming into Bloom.

Bloom 2023 is just around the corner, and we have all the info you need to prepare for the festival ahead. If you've never heard of it, Bloom is an annual festival by Bord Bia held in Dublin that, according to their website, "showcases celebrating the best of Irish horticulture, food and drink." This will be their 17th year running, and as a festival that began as a gardening event, it has now expanded into something much more.

This is only Bloom's second in-person event since 2019. Sure what better way to spend the June bank holiday weekend than this?

What can you expect from Bloom 2023?

Of course there'll be plenty of shopping opportunities at this year's Bloom Festival, at markets such as the Irish Craft Village, Q-Mark Plant Village, as well as 100 exhibitors at the Grand Pavilion.

The main attraction to Bloom, as always, are the Gardens and Horticulture. The Show Gardens, as the name suggests, showcase some of the work done by Ireland's top garden designers. The Postcard Gardens will also make an appearance; smaller gardens that are little but beautiful, put together by amateur gardeners.

The Sustainable Living Stage also returns to teach attendees about food waste, biodiversity, and the role of urban trees.

Entertainment will be plentiful, from live music performances, to science shows, to cooking classes.

You can check out the whole schedule on the Bloom website.

What will be available in terms of food and drink?

You won't go hungry or thirsty at Bloom 2023, as they have a wide range of food and coffee trucks available. There will be plenty of options, from seafood truck The Salty Buoy, to vegan company Thanks Plants, to dessert spot Ciao Cannoli. Coffee spots include Dash and Ten10

Stillgarden Distillery will also be at the festivities this year, mixing up some quality drinks.

The below list is the full Bloom offering for 2023.

Salty Buoy

Los Chicanos

Hot Potato

Bahay

Ten10 Toasties/Acai Bowl

Vegan Thanks Plants

Dash Coffee

All Bar Chicken

Ciao Cannoli

Tortilla Street Food

When is it?

Bloom 2023 takes place between Thursday the 1st June and the Monday the 5th June.

Where is it?

Phoenix Park.

What time is it on?

Events for Bloom take place between 9am and 6pm every day.

Where can I get tickets?

You can purchase tickets for Bloom 2023 on Ticketmaster. Adult tickets are €30 and concession tickets (for students and seniors 66+) are €25. Two children under the age of 16 can visit for free with each adult, additional child tickets are available at €5 each. You can purchase tickets on the day, but this is subject to availability, and it is advised to book a ticket in advance.

Is there parking available?

Parking is available and it costs €5 per day. You can book your parking on Ticketmaster. If cycling, there are bike parking racks at both entrances, and there will also be shuttle buses running from Park Gate Street if you're travelling by public transport or other means.

