Peperina Bistro to open a new spot in Portobello

By Katy Thornton

June 7, 2023 at 4:45pm

Share:

An Irish kitchen with an Argentinian twist.

Peperina Garden Bistro has been a staple to Ranelagh dwellers for over a decade now. Simple and consistent, their menu comprises of a variety of dishes, including but not limited to burgers, chicken wings, quesadillas, pastas. You name it, they probably serve it.

Now they're expanding by opening a new location, this time based in Portobello, called Peperina City Bistro.

Their new restaurant is a unique concept for Dublin hospitality; an Irish kitchen with an Argentinian twist to their food. So far we have no sneak peek of their menu, but if it's anything like their Garden Bistro location, there'll be a little something no matter your dietary preferences.

Advertisement

Bookings open for Peperina City Bistro on Friday June 16th through OpenTable.

In the meantime, you can book a table at Peperina Garden Bistro in Ranelagh.

Header image via Instagram / Peperina Bistros

READ ON:

Advertisement

- 13 places to go for an acai bowl in Dublin this summer

'Notoriously dog friendly' Dublin pub installs 'Pawlegrinno' tap to keep pups hydrated

- There's a pickle eating contest taking place in Dublin this month

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Greta Thunberg to accept Freedom of Dublin City honour

Dublin pensioner is renting out her driveway to Dublin Airport users in need of parking

13 places to go for an acai bowl in Dublin this summer

Airfield offer free visits for students doing Leaving and Junior Cert exams

You may also love

There's a new seaside coffee spot to visit next time you're in Howth

O'Connell Street has welcomed Ireland's first Uyghur restaurant

Mad Coffee to open a new drive-thru spot in Tallaght this weekend

This new Dublin 8 bar is giving serious Barbie vibes