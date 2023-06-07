Peperina Bistro to open a new spot in Portobello

An Irish kitchen with an Argentinian twist.

Peperina Garden Bistro has been a staple to Ranelagh dwellers for over a decade now. Simple and consistent, their menu comprises of a variety of dishes, including but not limited to burgers, chicken wings, quesadillas, pastas. You name it, they probably serve it.

Now they're expanding by opening a new location, this time based in Portobello, called Peperina City Bistro.

Their new restaurant is a unique concept for Dublin hospitality; an Irish kitchen with an Argentinian twist to their food. So far we have no sneak peek of their menu, but if it's anything like their Garden Bistro location, there'll be a little something no matter your dietary preferences.

Bookings open for Peperina City Bistro on Friday June 16th through OpenTable.

In the meantime, you can book a table at Peperina Garden Bistro in Ranelagh.

