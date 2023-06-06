There's a pickle eating contest taking place in Dublin this month

Van Holten enthusiasts, assemble.

Pickles are an all-or-nothing type snack - you're either the type to inhale a full jar with vigour, or peel them off your burger and hurl them away in contempt.

Which makes them the perfect fare for a food eating contest, as Stoneybatter Pride of Place Festival have shrewdly observed.

In recent years, Dublin has seen an influx of eating contests - brave souls have chowed down on everything from chillis to onions for a chance at edible glory.

And now theres a new chance for fermentation fans to prove themselves, this month in the heart of Stoneybatter.

The pickle eating contest is organised by Dublin group Stoneybatter Pride of Place

Picklepalooza is a competitive pickle eating extravaganza that differs slightly from other eating contests in the sense that the quantity of food doesn't increase with each round. Instead, each round increases the intensity of brine and sourness, culminating in a timed final round to determine who will be awarded the golden pickle.

The action takes place on Sunday 18th June, 2.30pm on Manor Street, as part of this year's Stoneybatter Festival. With space for just 10 contestants, organisers expect competition for places to be fierce.

The winner will be the person who has eaten all their pickles in each round, and eaten in the fastest time for the final round. Organisers have also advised that competitors coating the inside of their mouths with any sort of protective seal or using anything to block their noses or eyes is prohibited.

You can find out more and sign up using this form.

