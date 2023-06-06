Lewis Capaldi donates £50k to charity following Dublin gig postponement

The Scottish singer made a generous donation to charity in his absence.

Lewis Capaldi has pulled out of his Dublin gig on Monday last minute due to illness.

The 26-year-old performer was due to headline FM104's The Gig in the 3Olympia Theatre on Monday, however the event has now been postponed to a later, unconfirmed date.

The Gig was due to be an intimate performance, with just 1,600 fans in attendance. Support on the night was due to come from acts including Gavin James, Wild Youth, Aimee and Jazzy.

The concert was being held in aid of the ISPCC, which helps raise funds for vulnerable youth in Ireland.

FM104 confirmed in a statement that although the event was postponed, Capaldi was making a very generous donation to the charity of £50,000.

In a statement on Sunday night, FM104 said: "Unfortunately we have made the very difficult decision to postpone FM104's The Gig tomorrow night. Lewis is unable to attend due to illness and is incredibly sorry to let you all down.

"He will be making a personal donation of £50k to the ISPCC. All ticket holders will be contacted as well as all information on refunds being available from point of purchase.

"We wish our good pal Lewis the speediest of recoveries."

Capaldi has suffered various health issues in the past, describing a serious case of Vertigo just a few months ago. In September, Capaldi also announced that he has Tourette's syndrome.

Capaldi has since pulled out of all gigs until he is set to appear at Glastonbury on the 24th June.

