O'Connell Street has welcomed Ireland's first Uyghur restaurant

It's been a year of firsts for Dublin hospitality.

2023 has been a year of firsts for the Dublin and indeed Irish hospitality scene. In March Rathmines welcomed the first fully kosher deli in the country, and last month O'Connell Street became home to Ireland's first Uyghur restaurant.

Uyghur are a Turkic-speaking people of interior Asia, according to Britannica; for the most part they live in northwestern China, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Uyghur cuisine typically centres around roasted mutton and beef, as well as kebab and rice dishes, and you can find all of these at Afanti. Their Instagram page displays kawap (skewered meat), laghmen (a dish of meat, vegetables and pulled noodles), manti (dumplings), and much more.

You can find Afanti on Cavendish Row on O'Connell Street Upper and it opens Tuesday through to Sunday between 4pm and 10pm.

Header images via Instagram / Afanti Dublin

