There's a new seaside coffee spot to visit next time you're in Howth

We're living for the coffee and seaside walk weather we're currently having.

You'll forgive the continuous mention of the stunning weather; we're Irish, we just can't help ourselves and I for one am proud of our practice in gratitude when it comes to the high temperatures and sunshine.

With that gorgeous weather comes the urge to get outside, and if you're looking to plan your next day out, you may want to consider Howth, as they've just welcomed a new café, Off Grid Coffee.

This is Off Grid's second coffee spot; they opened their first location on Old Cabra Road in January.

Off Grid is the perfect stop-off for refreshments if you're spending a day in Howth, whether you're a local lucky enough to live there, or just visiting for a couple of hours. They serve Upside Coffee, a Dublin-based roastery, as well as acai bowls, toasties, and all your usual café offerings such as croissants and pain au chocolats.

So the next time you're in the mood for a walk by the seaside, an oat flat white, and an acai bowl, make sure you check out Off Grid in Howth. They're based 1a St Lawrence Road.

Header image via Instagram / Off Grid Coffee

