Dublin city KFC branch served closure order due to rodent discovery

Popular fast food restaurant KFC on Westmoreland Street was served a closure order on May 29th. According to the report, the order was served due to the discovery of "rodent droppings", "dead rodent carcasses", and inadequate pest control systems.

It should be noted that the closure order on KFC was lifted on June 1st.

Four other Dublin businesses received closure orders over the month of May, as well as three across the country.

Long Thanh on North Strand Road was served a closure order on May 22nd due to extremely dirty conditions; this was lifted on May 26th.

Seascapes Restaurant at Saint Ita's Hospital in Portrane was served a closure order on May 12th, which was then lifted on May 15th. The order was a result of the inadequate procedures in place for pest control, which were evident from the discovery of rodent droppings, a rodent caught in a trap located beneath the servery counter in the restaurant, as well as gaps allowing for pests to get inside.

Maneki on Dawson Street was served a closure order when they were found to not be preparing sushi safely, or practicing proper hygiene. Their order was served on May 31st and lifted on June 1st.

New Century take away in Glasnevin was served a closure order on May 2nd, and it was lifted on May 8th. Their premises were found to be in extremely dirty condition, with evidence of mouse droppings, dead insects, as well as a lack of proper food handling and hygiene.

Dr Pamela Byrne of the Food Safety Authority said this of the closure orders:

"All food businesses must adhere to mandatory food legislation, regardless of how long established they may be. A failure to do so can pose a grave and immediate risk to public health. By following best practices for food safety and hygiene, food businesses can produce safe food. Also, consumers can rest assured that enforcement measures will be applied to food businesses that do not meet their legal obligations."

