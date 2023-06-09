Have you noticed the life-sized rhino sculpture in the Dodder?

This has to be one of our favourite little finds in Dublin.

You might have done a double take while you were on a walk along the banks of the Dodder, at the sight of a life-size African rhino statue on a plinth in the middle of the river. What's perhaps even stranger is we have no idea how it came to be there.

Crossing Classon’s Bridge, next to The Dropping Well pub the bronze statue can be seen. It goes by many nicknames, including but not limited to "The Plodder in the Dodder", "The Milltown Muddler" and "The Dodder Spike". First spotted back in 2002, the story behind the rhino remains relatively unknown.

The Dropping Well have denied having any links to the rhino's placement, and 21 years after it first emerged we seem to be no closer to discovering how it came to reside in the river. The sculptor, though clearly a master at their work, has never been identified - it's like we have our very own Banksy in our midst.

If you have any information about the rhino, or theories, we'd love to hear them.

