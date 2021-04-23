DCC announces reopening of markets this weekend as temperatures set to hit 20 degrees

By James Fenton

April 23, 2021 at 11:07am

DCC announces reopening of markets this weekend as temperatures set to hit 20 degrees

Dublin City Council have confirmed that some of the city's favourite park markets will be reopening over the coming days.

The timing could not be better, with Met Éireann forecasting highs of 20 degrees on Saturday and similarly pleasant weather on Sunday. Starting tomorrow (Saturday, April 24), the Red Stables Market in St. Anne's Park will reopen, as will Bushy Park Market on the other side of the city.

Then, on Sunday, Herbert Park Market will reopen to the public before the lunchtime market in Merrion Square does the same on Thursday, April 29.

With scorching temperatures hitting the capital, what more could you want than to stroll through your favourite market, picking up some bites along the way?

Social distancing measures will be in place and if you are hitting up one of the markets, be sure to continue to follow all public health guidelines. More information can be found here.

