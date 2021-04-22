A limited number of these delicious brunch boxes are available for the weekend

By James Fenton

April 22, 2021 at 4:03pm

With outdoor dining potentially making a return some time in the next month, it won't be long before heading out for brunch is a thing again.

Until then though it's all about the brunch box and this little collaboration is just what you need for this weekend. The Weekend Brunch is the result of Greenville Deli on Tara Street teaming up with Two Fifty Square in Rathmines and while they look delicious, there's one important point to note - there are only 50 available!

Each box contains a main as well as a choice of Two Fifty Square Coffee, Sliced Firehouse Bakery sourdough, 500ml of Homemade Nojito (a non-alcohol mojito) and a double chocolate brownie. What's not to like?

The mains choices are Fried Egg & Chorizo Bean, Breakfast Bap, Pulled Pork or, for those with a sweet tooth, the Pancake Stack...

The first 50 people to get their orders in will be able to collect their brunch box from Two Fifty Square in Rathmines between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

Not to be missed! You can order yours now via this link.

