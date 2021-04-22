Brand new restaurant MacDaddy opens in Temple Bar serving mouth-watering comfort food

By Brian Dillon

April 22, 2021 at 12:11pm

New opening alert! MacDaddy has opened in Temple Bar and is serving up some unreal-looking comfort food including Mac & Cheese, Fried Chicken, Fries, and more.

We never say no to some indulgent comfort food. Whether it's a mid-week treat after a long day at work or a tasty bite to keep us going during our weekend adventures, some good comfort food is always on the menu. naturally, we're buzzing that there's a new place in Temple Bar serving up exactly that. MacDaddy has just opened up on Crown Alley.

So, what's on the menu? Well, there's the all-cheesy class Mac & Cheese or 'Cheese Monster' for €12 as well as other Mac & Cheese pairings such as such the ‘Pig Mac’ for €16.50 with pulled pork & slaw, the ‘Don Juan’ with chorizo & cajun spice for €15.50 or the ‘Winger’ for €16.50 with buffalo honey butter, popcorn chicken and blue cheese ranch dressing.

If you're still feeling peckish, there are other comforting bites such as Waffle Fries, Popcorn Chicken, and loads of Buttermilk Chicken goodness. After that, you can satisfy your set tooth with Deep Fried Oreos and white chocolate dipping sauce €6.50.

Owner Joey Somers has already been feeding the sambo lovers of Dublin when he opened the New York inspired sandwich shop Doughboys.

Joey explains, "Unfortunately, like all hospitality businesses, Doughboys was badly hit by the COVID pandemic. The Temple Bar premises had to close on March 14th 2020 and has remained shut ever since. Rather than lose the premises, I decided to develop MacDaddy, a casual comfort food eatery in the heart of Dublin."

He adds, "Diners can choose from super-indulgent mac and cheese mains, fried chicken, fries, sides and deep-fried Oreos, and we’re only getting started - this is the ultimate comfort food."

This news comes just a few weeks after another restaurant opened in Temple Bar, with Toca Café serving up South American cuisine.

If you want to find out more about MacDaddy, you can follow MacDaddy on Instagram or visit their website.

