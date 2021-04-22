Get yourself to Dublin 1 - you need to try these iced cereal milk lattes

By Lynda Keogh

April 22, 2021 at 10:47am

What's the second best thing about cereal? Drinking the chocolatey milk after all the Coco Pops have been eaten.

What is it about cereal that we all love? It seems to be a staple in every Irish household. Nothing in the the fridge for dinner? - cereal. Hungover? - cereal. Sick? - cereal. Hungry but don't know what you feel like? - cereal while you make your mind up.

Laine My Love on Talbot Street are bringing a sprinkling of New York to little auld Dublin. Cereal milk has long been a thing in The States and the guys at Laine My Love have brought it to Dublin!

This browser does not support the video element.

(Video via Instagram/lainemylove)

HOW have we not tried something like this before? It seems like a complete no-brainer. We love coffee and we love cereal and we love cereal milk. Thankfully Laine My Love has fulfilled our unknown desires for a cereal milk coffee!

Get your breakfast caffeine hit in with an Iced Cereal Milk Latte, or if you're feeling kinda chocolatey you should get the Iced Coco Pop Mocha. Both sound absolutely incredible to us.

You need to try these, they're guaranteed to be unreal!

Lead Image via Instagram/lainemylove

