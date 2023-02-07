One of Dublin's most controversially named restaurants has changed its name

And they all lived happily ever after.

We never thought we'd see the day, but one of Dublin's most controversially named restaurants has axed their old title and begun anew.

Happy Endings has been based on Aston Quay for almost two years, and while their food and drink menu is class, with crazy cocktails and weekly specials always on offer, their name was controversial to say the least. I'm sure we don't need to spell out why, but if you're unsure, a quick Google search should enlighten you.

The city centre spot have therefore given up their former name and will now be known as Happy's Bar and Street Food.

They took to Instagram to share the news of their name change.

"Happy Endings is now “Happy’s Bar & Street Food”. This venture first started as a delivery only pop up during the worst of covid, slinging out fried chicken out the back of an old man boozer on Dorset street. The business has morphed over the years into something much more. Our new brand reflects that direction with a renewed focus on entertainment and drinks, as well as an expanded menu."

With their new name comes some changes to their iconic menu. Their caption revealed that they're stepping up from just fried chicken, "think smash burgers, black pudding wontons and cumin lamb noodles". Happy's Bar are also rolling out the classic full moon buckets, as well as an expanded list of wine and beer.

Drag brunches and other entertainment will continue, with all details appearing on the Happy's Bar website.

We're looking forward to popping in sometime soon.

Header images via Instagram/happysdublin

