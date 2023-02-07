Southside property advertises 'bedroom' to rent with black plastic sheets instead of walls

Just when we thought we'd seen it all.

No matter your living situation at the moment, you'll no doubt be aware of the serious rental crisis we are seeing in this country, and in Dublin in particular. As someone who's been on the Daft website on and off for two years trying to find somewhere to live, you see some level of insanity on there when it comes to what landlords think they can get away with (and unfortunately given the current climate, often do get away with).

That's why Ciarán of Crazy House Prices is such an asset to Twitter, as he consistently calls out the kind of bullsh*t we tend to to see on Daft, whether those on the site are looking to buy or rent.

Like, for instance, a bedroom that is actually just a section of someone's living room with black plastic sheets acting like walls.

This chap has put up some black plastic sheets in the living room and is claiming it's a bedroom.https://t.co/dOCPK0A4D5 pic.twitter.com/PW4gPP4L4G — Ciarán - Crazy House Prices (@crazyhouseprice) February 6, 2023

I wish we were kidding. Ciarán has reported on some fairly insane properties in the time he's had his Crazy House Prices account, but this has surely got to be one of the worst.

The ad has since been deleted and hopefully not because it has been let to someone. As a result, we're unsure whether this Carrickmines property, which was 3 bed and 2 bath, was renting the whole space for €1,200 per month, or just this one "room" (surely not), but either way it's outrageous and completely unacceptable.

Header image via Twitter/crazyhouseprice

