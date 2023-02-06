'Rabbit's out of the bag' - Bar 1661 to take up temporary residence at The Dead Rabbit in NYC

After The Dead Rabbit's hugely successful pop-up at Bar 1661 last month, they've decided to return the favour.

When renowned NYC watering hole The Dead Rabbit announced they'd be setting up camp temporarily at Dublin's Bar 1661 last month, the city's foodie scene rejoiced.

Bookings for the illustrious pop-up were filled in a matter of hours, and now the two bars are engaging in a good ole fashioned switcharoo as Bar 1661 is headed stateside.

Bar 1661 are known for their unique menu of thoughtfully mixed cocktails, putting poitín and other exciting Irish ingredients at the forefront.

Meanwhile The Dead Rabbit, founded in 2013 by Belfast man Jack McGarry, was opened with a goal to represent Irish heritage in America in a new and genuine way, and has been doing just that with authentic Irish fry ups (complete with potato bread and Kerrygold), a second-to-none selection of Irish whiskeys and Irish tunes blaring through the speakers.

After a successful trip home last month, The Dead Rabbit will now play host to Green Street's Bar 1661, from Tuesday - Friday this week (7th-10th).

In a post on Instagram, the 1661 team wrote:

The Rabbit’s out of the bag… 🐰 We’re so excited to announce the @1661bar team will be taking over the world famous Parlor in @deadrabbitnyc from Tuesday 7th - Friday 10th February. If you’re in the Big Apple drop in for a cocktail or 2. Book your table via The Dead Rabbit’s website.

If you find yourself in the Big Apple this week, looking for a taste of home, you can book in for the 1661 pop-up HERE.

