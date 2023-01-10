D7 bar served with HSE closure order last month due to 'significant black mould'

"Food businesses should not be falling short on their legal requirements."

D7 pub Hole in the Wall, based on Blackhorse Avenue in Cabra, were served with a closure order last month from the HSE. The closed areas were their kitchen, side preparation areas, and storage shed.

The HSE had several reasons for the closure order, including but not limited to "significant black mould growth on the sealant at the back of the double sinks and walls in the washing up room", "black dirt was accumulating on the surfaces of cooking equipment", and a "build up of old food debris resulting in a dirty, greasy layer on floor-wall junctions throughout." The report also found there to be a lack of suitable storage for raw materials, a lack of food hygiene knowledge, as well as non-compliance in other areas.

Hole in the Wall was served the order on December 8th and it was lifted on December 9th. You can read the whole report HERE.

Advertisement

RBK Poultry

Another Dublin food business served with a closure order in December was wholesaler RBK Poultry, based in Chapelizod. On the December 23rd RBK Poultry was served a closure order from the FSAI. According to the FSAI website, the order was issued because:

"There is or is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at, in or on the said premises."

The main reason behind the closure was that the meat found, which was seemingly to be put on sale, was deemed as "unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction, foreign body contamination and poor storage conditions."

Advertisement

So far the order has not been lifted from RBK Poultry. You can read the whole report HERE.

FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said this of the closures:

"Food businesses should not be falling short on their legal requirements. They should adhere to food safety regulations at all times. It is disappointing that month after month, food inspectors find similar, basic and fundamental breaches of food law."

Header image via Instagram/holeinthewalldublin

Advertisement

READ ON: 'Relentlessly peppy' airport worker goes viral for keeping security queue entertained