10 New Year's Eve events in Dublin that aren't sold out yet

But you best be quick, 2023 it's only 22 days away!

It can be easy to get caught up in all the Christmas planning, whether it be shopping, or parties, but there's another fairly big holiday coming too; New Year's Eve. And while there's been a lot of sad news in 2022, it is the first year since 2019 that we've seen most of the covid restrictions gone, and that is something worth celebrating.

So if you haven't gotten around to making your New Year's Eve plans yet, here are some Dublin events that are not yet sold out.

Moulin Rouge New Year's

Location: 37 Dawson Street

Ring in the New Year at 37 Dawson Street with this Moulin Rouge themed party. Tickets cost €30 and include entry, choice of punch, bottled beer or non-alcoholic drink on arrival, canapés, and bubbles served at midnight for the countdown.

You can buy tickets HERE.

Index Presents NYE

Location: Here & Now Club, Arran Quay

This will be Index's very first NYE party in the renovated Here & Now club and they’re going all out to make it extra special.

Get your tickets HERE.

2023 New Year Party

Location: Wright's Café, Swords

Doors open for the Wright's venue at 9pm on December 31st, ready for a night of celebration and sending 2022 off with a bang. You can expect a huge countdown, balloon drop, confetti cannons, and much more.

Tickets cost €10, on the cheaper side of things, and you can get yours HERE.

Ohana New Year's Eve Party

Location: Ohana Tiki Bar, Harcourt Street

This Tiki bar is hosting a white party, with a neon twist. If you want to kick things off early The Cocktail Lounge opens from 4pm, with DJ Malo and dancing starting from 10pm. Early bird tickets cost €5, going up to €10, and you can have cava on arrival for €12. Get tickets HERE.

New Year's Eve Party at Rascal's

Location: Rascal's Brewery, Inchicore

For €20pp you can ring in the New Year at Rascal's Brewery, where you can expect pint of any Rascals core beer, any pizza from the menu, a glass of prosecco for the countdown, two DJs, and plenty of craic agus ceoil.

Tickets are available HERE.

'A Night in Paris' New Year's Party

Location: Café en Seine, Dawson Street

By this stage Emily in Paris Season Three will have dropped and your urge to experience all things French will be on overdrive. A Night in Paris will therefore be the exact thing you need to get into the New Year spirit and it's naturally taking place at Café en Seine.

You'll find a 'city of lights' in the stunning venue with live music, Can-Can dancers and Mime entertainment, DJs, French canapés and a French 75 cocktail on arrival. Tickets cost €30pp, you can get yours HERE.

New Queer's Eve

Location: South William Street

For the first time in three years, New Queer's Eve is back.

Sunday Social are opening all levels again including the awesome basement club with DJ Karen and Paddy Scahill taking care of duties down there banging out all the club classics.

Upstairs, over the three main rooms there will be Luke Donegan and Stephen Dowling taking care of all things pop, pop and more pop! Doors open at 9pm and you can purchase tickets HERE.

And So I Watch You From Afar

Location: Workman's

Ireland’s instrumental rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar has defied the layman’s definition of post-rock by absorbing new ideas and pushing the boundaries of their intricate and ecstatic guitar-based compositions, and you can see them live at Workman's to ring in the New Year.

There are still tickets left for this event and you can get yours HERE.

NYE at House

Location: House, Leeson Street Lower

If you want to really send 2022 off in style, then House is the place to do it. For €75pp you get a three course meal plus some bubbles on arrival, while enjoying the DJ and live music until 2023 rolls in. If you're not looking for the food element of the evening, general admission with a glass of champagne will set you back €25.

To book you can send House an email with whichever offer you're looking for.

New Year's Eve Festival

Location: Custom House Quay

There will be lots going on for Dublin's New Year's Eve festival this year, including an earlier countdown for the little ones, and some class performances from Gavin James and Westlife. You can get your tickets HERE.

